Kristina Mae (Skretteberg) Mitchell, 77, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, after a long battle with myelodysplasia.
She was born Oct. 28, 1943, to Carl and Edith (Masters) Skretteberg in Sheridan.
Kristy, as she liked to be called, graduated from Tongue River High School in Dayton in 1961 and received her business certificate from Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, soon after.
Kristy joined the team at BHJ Inc. of Sheridan on Oct. 28, 1969, her 26th birthday, and worked there until she retired on the same date in 2009.
On Nov. 21, 1970, Kristy married Arthur “Art” Mitchell. They grew their family with the birth of Brian Craig in 1972.
Kristy enjoyed reading, playing cribbage and other card games. She also loved being on the mountain with family and friends.
She is survived by son, Brian (Bree) Mitchell of Gillette and grandchildren Riley and Aidyn; son, John (Lora) Mitchell of Puyallup, Washington, and grandchildren Kinley, Ethan, Alli, Kami and Madi; along with nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Kristy was preceded in death by her husband, Art Mitchell; sister, Caren Ray; and parents, Carl and Edith Sketteberg.
A celebration of Kristy’s life will be held at a later date. An announcement will be made in the Gillette News Record and on Kristy’s Facebook page as a date is determined.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local cancer initiative will be made in Kristy’s memory. The family requests that donations be made to the Kristina Mitchell Memorial at Campco Federal Credit Union, Attn: Jina Anderson, P.O. Box 3169, Gillette, WY 82717.
Memorials and condolences also may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
