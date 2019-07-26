Warren Mitchell
Warren Mitchell, 77, of Sheridan, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Sheridan Manor.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Calvary Community Church with the Rev. Nick White and the Rev. Dave Burger officiating. Burial will follow at Moorcroft Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the death notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
