John “Pappy” Norfolk, 72, of Gillette passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Campbell County Health, due to heart failure.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Because of health concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
John was born Sept. 7, 1948, to William “Ed” and Anna (Audap) Norfolk in Gillette. Pappy was raised 40 miles north of Gillette on the family ranch on the Little Powder River.
Growing up, John went to country schools and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1966. After high school, Pappy worked with his family on the ranch and did some construction work on Spearfish Canyon Road.
In 1968, John joined the U.S. Marine Corps and went to Vietnam. After he was discharged from the Marine Corps, he rejoined his family on the ranch.
John enjoyed coming to town whenever he could get away from the ranch to visit with friends.
He was a member of many civic organizations and enjoyed giving time wherever he was needed. John especially loved being a member of the Moose Lodge. He also enjoyed lunch with friends at the Rozet Bar. John was especially fond of ice cream.
Pappy was good at roping, gathering cows and farming. He had a true eye and gift for selecting cows and bulls for his herd. John truly knew horses and always had the best.
On Nov. 2, 1991, John married Sharon Lasley of Denver, Colorado, in Gillette.
John was a kind, loving and giving person to many, a good husband and a best friend. Pappy was a connoisseur of anything “old country.” He will be missed by a very eclectic group of people. John loved people.
John is survived by his wife, Sharon of Gillette; brother, Joe (Carol) Norfolk of Guernsey; brother-in-law, Mike (Shan Shan) Hutton of Oregon; sister-in-law, Barbara Norfolk of Winnemucca, Nevada; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harry; and mother- and father-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.