Former Gillette resident, Randy T. Fleak, 69, of Riverton passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.
Randall Thaine Fleak was born Dec. 15, 1951, to Thaine Cooper and Violet Christine (Sterkel) Fleak in Riverton. Randy attended Riverton schools and graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1970.
He went on to attend Central Wyoming College, where he played basketball for Coach Tony Masters on the Shaman Basketball Team, before they were known as the CWC Rustlers.
Randy spent the majority of his career in the grocery industry as a manager and senior meat cutter (not as a butcher). He began his career at Mr. D’s, Woodwards – Riverton IGA and had recently retired from Mr. D’s in Lander. He had also worked for Caballo Rojo coal mine in Gillette.
Many will remember Randy or the “Fleakmingo” for his fun humorous personality. He enjoyed baseball, softball, golf, fishing, camping and four-wheeling. He loved coaching his boys in basketball and baseball starting with T-ball through Legion including Babe Ruth All-Stars.
He was a member of the Riverton Elk’s Lodge and was the greeter for his church, Cornerstone Community Church.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott and Marc Fleak of Burlingame, Kansas; daughter, Kelli Jo (Jason) Cohen of Auburn, Kansas, and her children, Orion Dubois, Skye Dubois, and Haleigh Dubois; two brothers, Bill (Lyn) Fleak of Riverton and Greg (Bobbi) Fleak of Gillette; sister, Jody (Ted) Ray of Riverton; aunt, Betty Giddings of Riverton; 10 nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and nephews; as well as extended family and many friends; special friends, Joanie and Pete Peterson, Tim Shaw, Shirley Klentz, Scott and Kathy McFarland, and Rick and Echo Klaproth.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Orpha Fleak; parents, Thaine and Vi Fleak; two sisters, Elaine Fleak and Wanda Fleak McMullen; and various aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew.
At this time and according to Randy’s wishes no services are scheduled.
Memorials may be made to the CWC Violet C. Fleak GED Scholarship Fund, Riverton Youth Ice Hockey Association, or the Riverton Cornerstone Community Church in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.
Online condolences for the family may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.
Services are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.