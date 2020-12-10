Richard Hilbert: Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Bible Church. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Richard Hilbert
