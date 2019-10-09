Cole Jacob Soost
Cole Jacob Soost, 6, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from results pending an autopsy.
He was born Oct. 26, 2012, to Chris and Jara Soost in Gillette.
He enjoyed family, friends, the outdoors, music and anything that kept him moving such as four-wheeling, underdogs and his rocking chair.
He attended Hillcrest Elementary School. His love and laughter was infectious and he touched many lives.
Cole is survived by his parents, Chris and Jara; brother, Isaac; sister, Zoey; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 203 W. Flying Circle Drive, in Gillette.
The family encourages all who knew him to attend and share memories and celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
