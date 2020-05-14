Robert Alan Sampson
Former Gillette resident Robert Alan Sampson, 75, of St. Augustine, Florida, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, in St. Augustine.
He was born May 18, 1944, to Arthur and Faith Sampson of Aberdeen, South Dakota, where he grew up and graduated from Central High School, then Northern State College, which he attended while working full time at Hub City Iron.
He spent many of his working years in insurance, real estate, and the stock market. His career included co-developing the first office condominiums in the state of Wyoming and serving as the controller for Fischer-Watt Gold Co. in Nevada and Arizona.
Mr. Sampson had a keen mind for numbers and letters, enjoying bridge, Scrabble, Jeopardy and great conversation. He loved sports and was a good golfer, having grown up caddying and later working in the pro shop at the Aberdeen Country Club.
As the self-proclaimed family’s “Emperor of March Madness,” he made college basketball fans of his whole family. He loved walking by the ocean and watching for wildlife, enjoying his later years in warm Florida.
Mr. Sampson is survived by brothers, John of Stillwater, Minnesota, and Tom of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; sister, Melody Ness of St. Augustine; daughters, Jennifer Swan of Arvada, Colorado, and Jillian Anderson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
He was formerly married to Nancy Laramore of Sheridan.
He was a much-loved father, brother and son, and will be missed by his family and friends who knew and loved him dearly.
Services are pending due to the current national health crisis.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
