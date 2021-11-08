Terry Eugene Miller, 73, of Gillette died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital after a 50-year struggle with diabetes.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Life Church in Gillette with a luncheon to follow. Graveside services begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hulett cemetery.
Mr. Miller was born May 18, 1949, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to Gene and Marie Miller. He graduated from Hulett High School in 1967. He excelled in sports throughout high school.
Soon after graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and served his country with pride from July 1968 to June of 1972 at Ellsworth Air Force Base. He went to work right after he left the Air Force working for the city and county in Gillette and then went to work for the local gas company, eventually retiring from the oil industry in 2014.
He joined the American Legion Roy Montgomery Post 80 and was a member for 48 years. He was a past Department Commander and a past National Executive Committeeman and served many committees on the National level. He has held many offices at the District Department and National Level and was an America Legion Rider.
Mr. Miller was very involved in the Child Welfare Foundation (CWF) and received several awards for his work there. CWF has been selected as the recipient of memorials in his name. He and Peggy did extensive traveling to support his numerous legion activities.
He loved to hunt and spent many years in elk camp with his hunting buddies. His other hobbies included golfing, bowling, (which he recently bowled a 297 on Sept. 3) and playing horseshoes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Etta Miller; sisters, Iola Miller and Karletta (Miller) Johnson; brothers, Randall "Randy" Miller and Lloyd Miller; grandfather, Archie Glenn Miller; grandmother, Gorgia Miller; and daughters, Tammy Marie Miller and Stacy (Miller) Marynik.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Peggy Miller; stepsons, Don Peterson of Colville, Washington, Dave Peterson of Bozeman, Montana, Darryl Peterson of Marysville, Washington, and Darren Peterson of Arlington, Washington; sisters, Lorie Dollison, and Etta Jo Brasmer; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be made to American Legion Child Welfare Foundation P.O. Box 1055, Indianapolis, IN 46206.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
