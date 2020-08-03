Arthur ‘Whitey’ Orlando Stout
Arthur “Whitey” Orlando Stout, 72, of Gillette died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service is from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 2704 Hackathorn Lane, in Gillette.
He was born April 22, 1948, to Ora and Sylvia Stout in Gould, Colorado. He grew up in Turner, Oregon.
He graduated from Cascade High School in 1966 and was a member of the Cascade FFA.
He then joined the Navy in 1968 and was released from active duty and transferred to the Naval Reserve in Navsupact, Seattle, Washington, in 1971. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service award during his service.
He also graduated from Grace Harbor College in Aberdeen, Washington.
Mr. Stout worked at the Campbell County Road and Bridge Department as a blade operator for 34 years.
He loved to fish and hunt.
He divorced in 2001 and then married his wife, Vikki Stout, in 2009.
Mr. Stout is survived by his wife, Vikki; mother, Sylvia; children, Josh, Adrianne, Jules and Jillian; brother, Ora; and sister, Earlene; along with grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ora D. Stout; sisters, Patricia and Esther; and brother, Jack.
Condolences may be sent to Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
