Sharon Marie (Keller) Dillman, 62, passed away at her home Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home with the Rev. Elgin Faber officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
She was born Dec. 13, 1957, to Mike and Ida Keller in McLaughlin, South Dakota. She grew up in a large family with nine siblings, Jim, Nancy, Don (Mose), Kenny (Fox), Dorthy, Judy, Tom (Bones), Willie and Bobby.
She attended school in McLaughlin and graduated in 1977.
On Sept. 2, 1978, she married Ted Dillman. Two sons, Travis and Tyler, made their marriage complete.
They made their home in Gillette. She worked for Carter Mining for 10 years. Later, she and Ted opened the Only For Kids store. Currently, they own TNT Nutrition.
She loved her family and spent her life caring for them. Her boys and her three grandchildren, Tyson, Taylin and Bridger, were her greatest pleasures.
She was a wonderful friend and was always willing to listen and help. She loved her home and took pride in making it beautiful and enjoyed cooking and was excellent at it.
She enjoyed reading and loved pizza and beer. She always enjoyed their family trips, especially the ones to Las Vegas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; four brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and two nephews.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Ted; sons, Travis Dillman and Tyler (Jacinda) Dillman; grandchildren, Tyson, Taylin and Bridger; three brothers; and three sisters.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Sharon’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.