Linda Mary Tufvesson, 73, a long-time Gillette resident, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at her home due to complications from cancer.
A private family service will be held in Minnesota at a later date.
Linda was born in Jackson, Minnesota, on Jan. 2, 1949, to Neil and Mary (Schmitt) Tufvesson. She was the first born, with three brothers to follow and was raised and educated in Minnesota.
In 1976, Linda moved to Gillette to start her teaching career in the Campbell County School District as a physical education teacher in various elementary schools. Linda was ahead of her time with her belief that all children, regardless of their skill level or disability could be successful in PE and sports activities. She readily accommodated those in need, much like adaptive PE specialists do now.
She also was ahead of her time in recognizing the multiple and varied benefits of having a ropes course. Linda facilitated many students and staff through the course providing them with physical, mental and leadership challenges.
Also, every summer from the time she was an undergraduate through 2006, she was a counselor in the Bemidji, Minnesota area at the Tamahay Camp For Girls. This sports camp provided opportunities for girls ages 8-18 years old to participate in various sports, horse back riding and water sports.
After Linda retired from teaching, she volunteered at several elementary schools with her Sussex Spaniels, Finley and Hartley. Linda and her much loved therapy dogs provided extra reading opportunities and positive emotional support for students with a variety of needs. Because of this, she was featured in the News Record's 10 Who Made A Difference.
Linda assisted Diane Ernst in dog obedience training classes through the Rec Center for years. She also taught classes introducing dog sports such as agility, rally, free style and scent/nose work. Her personal dogs won many awards and certificates for their skills in obedience and nose work trials.
Linda was a valued volunteer to Fur Kids Foundation for more than eight years, spending most of her time as a case manager and working with families who were needing financial assistance to cover their pet’s emergencies. If there was a case that needed a little extra financial assistance, Linda would pay the difference that the foundation couldn’t cover.
She always did this anonymously and in her Mom’s memory. Linda meant a lot to many people in the animal community!
Linda was an avid Minnesota sports fan! She closely followed the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers and Minnesota Wild. Basically any Minnesota team! If she wasn’t able to watch a game, she listened to it on her phone or computer!
Her independent, strong-willed nature, incredible sense of humor, kindness and compassion toward others and animals, her love for her dogs and family as well as her deep sense of sisterhood will be greatly missed. Linda was an inspiration to so many people!
Linda is survived by her beloved brothers, Dave Tufvesson and Pete Tufvesson, both of Minnesota, and Rick Tufvesson of California; five nephews; one niece; two great-nephews; four great-nieces; and several heart/soul sisters.
Condolences can be sent to Pete Tufvesson at 314 E. King St., Winona, Minnesota. Please consider donating to Fur Kids Foundation in Linda’s honor.
This paid obituary was provided by friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.