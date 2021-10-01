Our beautiful, amazing momma, Debbie Ann Fantarella, went to be with our lord and savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. She passed away from a very horrible battle with COVID-19.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Dan Holden officiating.
Momma was born May 19, 1962, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Mary White and Troy Luster. She grew up in Rock Springs until she went out on her own to start her own family.
Momma was very outgoing and bubbly, so bubbly that her coal miner friends gave her the nickname “Bubbles.” She had a genuine heart of gold and made a new friend everywhere she went. Anyone who knew our momma knew she had an undying love for animals, especially cats. She has six cats who she left behind and they miss her dearly.
Mom had two children, Justin and Amanda. Her biggest joy in life was being a grandmother to Rickie Royce and Reyna Lynn. She loved spending time with Reyna and video calling Royce every night at bedtime. Her grandchildren were her whole world. She fought so hard to be able to see them again.
Mom was always a very hard-working woman. She worked at Black Thunder Coal Mine for many years before being diagnosed with breast cancer, which ultimately hindered her ability to continue working there. She eventually found her passion after getting a job at the Rockpile Museum. She worked at the museum until the time of her passing. She made many great friends while working there. She just thought the world of her boss, Robert.
Mom enjoyed spending time with her friends and making crafts. She liked riding motorcycles, playing with and buying makeup, and volunteering her time out in the community. She will be greatly missed by everyone she knew.
Momma leaves behind her two children, Amanda Fantarella (Jeremy) and Justin Fantarella; grandchildren, Rickie Royce and Reyna Lynn; sister, Linda Wood (Gary); brothers, Vaughn White (Jecybelle) and Victor White; stepfather, Keith White; stepdaughters, Natasha Parkinson (Tyson), Sarah Decker (Jerry); and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Mom will be deeply missed by all of her family, friends, kitties, neighbors and co-workers.
We love you to the moon and back, Momma Goosie!!
Friends and family may leave written condolences for the family at amandafanta44@gmail.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
