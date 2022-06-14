Former Gillette resident, Merle Robert Whisler, 79, of Arizona, died Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Better known as "Buster," he was born Dec. 24, 1942, in Gillette to the late Ashton and Mildred Whisler.
He and his wife, Anne, have been married 40 years, have been living in Arizona along with her children, Dallas, Dustin and Drew McGhee.
Mr. Whisler loved the rodeo world. He was once a bull rider, calf roper and continued as a team roper until his body said no more. He continued to be part of the rodeo scene by providing a place and livestock for cowboys to practice their trade.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Buster is survived by his sister, Virginia Bolton; brother, Steve Whisler; and children, Tracy Macomber, Jackie Johnson, Paul Whisler, Joseph Whisler, and Donell Standifer.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Sally Mellinger and Nancy Wolff; and brother, Gary Whisler.
