Griff Craig Johnson, the most perfect boy, entered the world at 6:18 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, and passed away only hours after his arrival.
A visitation and viewing begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1001 E. Ninth St., with formal services starting at noon.
A graveside committal will be conducted at the Johnson family property immediately following the church service, with a time of food and fellowship immediately after.
He was our healthy, perfect boy all the way through a perfect pregnancy until shortly before his delivery. After a complication during delivery, the nurses and pediatrician worked tirelessly to get Griff back to a stable state.
During a period of time when he was doing well, Griff got to snuggle up with mom for some skin-to-skin where he fell asleep. From that point forward, Griff’s health was touch and go. A flight team was called in to transport him to a hospital in Denver but before the transfer, it was decided by the doctor that Griff would not survive the flight.
Early in the morning of Sunday, May 7, 2023, he died while mommy and daddy held him. The eight hours we spent with him will never be long enough and we will spend the rest of our lives wondering what life with him would have been like.
We can confidently say that Griff enjoyed guacamole, as he did a little dance when mom ate it. He loved the sound of his dad’s voice and liked to do tricks for his brother and sister in mom’s belly. Our stubborn boy did things his way and in his own time from the very first ultrasound. You were the love of our life, buddy.
Griff is survived by his parents, Benjamin and Kaia Johnson; sister, Quinn Johnson; brother, Jett Johnson; grandparents, Craig and Patti Johnson and Robert and Michele Christofferson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, George and Elizabeth Houston, Don and Marlene Christofferson, Johnny and Pat Houser and Dick and Jerry Johnson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
