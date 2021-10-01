On Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, our Lord received Beau James Grammer to his final home.
Beau was born in Sheridan on Oct. 11, 1979, to Robert "Bob" Grammer and Carla (Choate) Grammer. He was brought home to Gillette in the arms of his sister, Julie L. (Richard) Ross.
Beau attended Sunflower and Rozet elementary schools, Sage Valley Junior High and Campbell County High School. At the age of 19, Beau started his employment for the Nelson family at Nelson Auto Glass, which he was still employed with at the time of his passing.
His greatest moment and achievement was on Sept. 12, 2000, when his beautiful daughter, Laney Rae, was born. His face would glow each time he looked at her. He would tell Laney and everyone else how beautiful, intelligent and proud of her he was.
Beau and Laney's mom Kayla Grizzle were married on April 15, 2004. This union ended in 2014. Beau and Kayla remained friends and they co-parented their precious Laney.
Beau was a quiet man who didn't believe in wasting words. When he spoke it was either something funny or about something important to his heart.
A great day for Beau was being with friends or family enjoying a relaxing barbecue. A perfect day would be with his closest friends Stevan and Adam riding dirt bikes, golfing or being on the lake drinking beer and fishing, or spending time with his dad, making fun of mom.
Beau is survived by his daughter, Laney Grammer; parents Bob and Carla Grammer; sister Julie (Richard) Ross; grandmother Carole Choate; many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and over 100 cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laney Grammer and sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210W. Fifth St., Gillette WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
