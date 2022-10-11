Former Gillette resident Karen Kay Moore, 72, passed away peacefully with the love of her life Tom Simons, sister-in-law Marji Simons and Stillwater Hospice of South Dakota by her side on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, after an extended illness.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont, South Dakota, followed by a Christian funeral vigil at 7 p.m.
A Christian funeral begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont with committal services following at Edgemont Cemetery.
Karen was born to Louis and Eileen (Sletten) Winderl Jan. 31, 1952, in Glasgow, Montana. Karen was baptized at age six and later confirmed at age 12 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Peerless, Montana. She graduated from Peerless High School in 1970.
Karen moved to Helena, Montana, where she met and married Floyd Moore. To that union was born, Shonalee Ann Moore, Rocky Jackson Moore and Dawn Marie Moore. They later divorced.
Karen then moved to Glasgow where Jimmy Dean Moore was born.
During her time in Glasgow, Karen waitressed at the Husky Cafe and Valley View Nursing home where she began her life-long need to care for others.
She moved to Gillette in 1985 where she met her life-long love of 37 years, Tom Simons. Together, Karen and Tom raised their 10 children and countless others.
During her time in Gillette, Karen waitressed at Flying J, worked at Star Communications, and helped Tom with his oilfield hotshot and roustabout business. She would run parts out to various locations, make out tickets, clean out trucks, and anything else that was needed.
In the early 1990s, Tom purchased the family ranch in Edgemont where she moved to full-time about 1994. During her many years in Edgemont, Karen worked at Fresh Start. She also operated The Igloo Bar until the bar was closed.
Karen never met a stranger. She would welcome anyone to her table. She was known for creating delicious food. She could create huge meals for the massive family and kids’ friends.
Karen was a kind soul. No matter the walk of life she was never judgmental and was always a friend.
Karen is survived by her life partner, Tom Simons; children, Sharyn Simons, Tom G. Simons, Shonalee A. Earle, Jesse L. (Eva) Simons, Dawn Fletcher, John D. (Andrea) Simons, Jimmy D. Moore, Tonya L. (Chris) Stahl and Keith Simons; brothers, Robert Winderl, Eddie Winderl and Richard Winderl; and sister, Teresa Briepohl, all of Montana; 24 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Louis & Eileen Winderl; son, Rocky J. Moore and daughter-in-law, Chrissy Moore.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
