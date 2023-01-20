Former Gillette resident, Marshall Jerome Morgan, 84, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Greenville, South Carolina.
Memorial services took place Friday, Jan. 20 in South Carolina. Graveside service begins at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Marshall was born March 18, 1938, on the Morgan family sheep ranch south of Gillette, to parents Alfreda Myrtle (Deaver) and Norvin Dwight (N.D.) Morgan. He set the record for the baby born with the biggest head in Campbell County up to that point in time and was delivered by the local veterinarian, whom he was named after.
He was the 14th of 15 children. He lived on the family ranch until around tenth grade, when he moved to Story, Wyoming (which was heaven on earth to him). He graduated from Sheridan High School and sang in one of the traveling choirs while attending Montana Institute of the Bible.
Mr. Morgan married his childhood sweetheart, Beverly Anne Freese, on July 23, 1960, in Story, at Story Chapel and had to walk to his wedding because everyone left the house earlier, thinking he had already gone to the church. Although they got married with only the few clothes they owned and five dollars in their pocket, some thought the wedding was straight out of a fairy-tale.
They had four children. After marrying Beverly, he was drafted into the army in 1961 and moved to eastern VA to serve stateside for the Cuban Missile Crisis until 1963 (with an honorable discharge in 1967), then lived on a parcel of Morgan family ranch south of Gillette, which he made into (and did all the work himself) the “Morgan Trailer Court,” for most of his adult life.
He worked as a Fuller Brush door-to-door salesman in Billings, Montana, gas station attendant in Sundance, Wyoming, and then held various jobs in Gillette as: electrician; carpenter; U.S. Post Office employee; Wyodak employee; and welder on various coal silos for Fairfield construction, and then as a Wright Hwy. Dept. employee. He also managed and maintained the “Morgan Trailer Court,” as well as haying and baling the property every year.
The couple also lived in Wright, Buffalo, Glenrock, Torrington, and Sidney and Morrill, Nebraska, and finally, Wellford and Inman, South Carolina.
During his lifetime, he served in various capacities in the churches of which he was a member. His favorite pastime was hunting, fishing, camping, riding motorbikes, hiking in the mountains, creating iron sculptures and other things by hand, teasing family members, and looking for interesting rocks and artifacts. He had his own shop where the men of the trailer court hung out, fixed their vehicles and told tall tales.
He traveled around Alaska for his retirement trip. In his later years, he moved to South Carolina to be near his daughter's family, who helped him take care of his ailing wife. And they eventually helped him during his ailing health and dementia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norvin; and 13 siblings.
Marsh is survived by his wife of 62 plus years, Beverly; children, Mark Morgan of Columbia Falls, Montana, Merrillene Wood (Carrasco) Spain, Michelle Nelson of Trinidad, Colorado, and Melinda Boyce, of Inman, South Carolina; many grandchildren; one brother, Richard "Dick" Morgan; and 80-plus nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Marshall Morgan, to help offset costs. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
