Debra Lynn Boardman, 65, of Gillette, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, surrounded by the people she loved.
Debra was born Dec. 1, 1957, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, to Bevely and Lenore Fletcher.
As a young woman, she married the love of her life, Phillip Keller of Cody, Wyoming, and had two beautiful daughters, Shawna, and Kim. She lived many happy years in Cody while raising her daughters. She then moved to Gillette, where she was blessed with her son, Joshua Boardman and made Gillette her home until her passing.
Through the years, her family has grown through multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved “as big as the sky.” Anyone who knew her could attest that she was as loving, giving, compassionate, and tender-hearted as they come. Deb knew no stranger and never hesitated to help a person in need.
As infectious as personalities go, hers made it impossible not to smile or laugh when in her presence. She had a smile that could light up any room and often smiled, especially for her beloved Pepsi!
Deb was preceded in death by her father, Beverly Fletcher; and son, Joshua Boardman.
She is survived by her mother, Lenore Ducharme; siblings, Cindy McCreary (Scott), Bobby Fletcher, and Tonya Young; daughters, Shawna McKinsey (Josh) and Kimberly Neely, and their children, Colton (Kelsey), Tristen, Dalton, Kaitlyn McKinsey, Chelsey Patel (Bryan), and Ashton Bock; and her great-grandsons, Brayden and Rylan Patel.
The family requests that any condolences are sent to 4610 Doud Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 in care of Deb Boardman.
As a family, we have decided to honor Deb’s wishes and not hold any service. At no surprise, she did not want to be mourned but celebrated. So, drink a Pepsi for her, blast some music at crazy levels and dance like she loved to, get silly while laughing, love fiercely with all that you are, and never forget your beautifully wild rides, however crazy some of the turns may have been.
Deb wanted her life celebrated and remembered for all the positivity she brought to our lives. Let us all reflect on the beautiful person she was and how she will always live on in our hearts.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
