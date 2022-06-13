Delores “Dee” Edwards passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Sundance, Wyoming, surrounded by her family.
Upon her request, there will not be a funeral service. However, there will be a graveside ceremony Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with Marty Crump as the officiant. In honor of Dee, who loved the color red, the family invites you to wear red if you are attending.
Dee was born Aug. 10, 1945, to Wayne and Viola (Moore) Woody. She was raised in Thermopolis, Wyoming, and graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1963. She then attended Casper College and earned a degree in business.
After college she moved to Gillette where she met and married Ronnie Edwards on May 20, 1972. They made their home on the south side of Gillette by the Gillette Fishing Lake until 1994. After their youngest graduated, they moved to their ranch 20 miles south of Gillette on Highway 59. She resided there until her passing.
Dee, worked several different jobs, including Murphy Drug, the livestock sale ring, and Fashion Crossroads from the mid 1980s to 1999, all the while ranching alongside her husband, Ronnie.
She was a longtime member of the local sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, from Nov. 1973 through June 2022. She enjoyed spending her time attending all of her grandkid's activities. Holidays were her favorite time of year; she loved spending these moments with her entire family.
Some of her hobbies were camping, branding, calving, leading and being a part of her sorority and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Bowling of Yuma, Arizona; three kids, Kris (Brad) Erdman of Gillette and their kids: Whitney (Jake), Bayker, Aspen, Knighton, Thorson, Trevor, and Hayden; Rhonda (Joe) Parker of Douglas, Wyoming, and their kids: Ryan (Chris), Ashley (Cordell), Trevor, Wyatt, and Molly; and Brad (Lindy) Edwards of Gillette and their kids: Dacee (Zeb) and Crew, Channing (Jacob) and a baby girl on the way, Gracey (Colter) and Bentley, Hayden, and Reide; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Joseph and Leora Edwards; husband, Ronnie; grandkids, Hayley and Colton; and brother-in-law, Bill Bowling.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
