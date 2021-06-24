George Lee Zimmerschied, 75, a lifetime Crook County pioneer, died peacefully in his sleep at home Monday, June 21, 2021.
Graveside services for Mr. Zimmerschied begin at 3 p.m. Friday at Pine Grove Cemetery in Oshoto.
He was born April 5, 1946, to Howard and Grace Zimmerschied of Carlile. He grew up on the family ranch and attended school at Cabin Creek and Moorcroft.
He graduated from Moorcroft High School in 1964. He was active in the FFA and raised Suffolk sheep. He worked and helped his dad on the ranch and eventually had cattle and sheep of his own.
He married Adeline Winingar of Kaycee on July 3, 1981, and they had four children: Everett, Kari, Eric and Shelby.
He loved his horses and could almost always be found on horseback. He liked hunting and enjoyed the hunters who came out every fall. He was always willing to help out neighbors and friends when needed.
Mr. Zimmerschied is survived by his wife, Adeline; sons, Everett and Eric, both of Carlile; daughters, Kari and Shelby, both of Gillette; six grandchildren; and brothers, Dan and Dee, both of Carlile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Grace; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
