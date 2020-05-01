Richard Lee Outka, 70, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home with burial at noon Monday in Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, Texas.
Richard was born May 20, 1949, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Leo and Margaret Outka.
He married Joyce Neuharth on Sept. 6, 1970, in Menno, South Dakota. She preceded him in death July 16, 2018.
Richard was an amazing provider and father and overcame numerous health problems. He loved old black-and-white Westerns, was a World War II history buff, loved the lake and was a handyman when it came to woodworking.
He was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Lubbock.
Richard is survived by his children, Sherry Peterson and husband Bill of Wichita Falls, and Kerry Brigance and husband Brandon of Lubbock; brothers, Darrel Outka and wife Joan of Gillette, and Duane Outka and wife Nancy of Fremont, California; brother-in-law, Earl Neuharth and wife Teresa of Menno, South Dakota; and grandchildren, Shane Peterson, Brady Brigance, Seth Peterson, Hunter Brigance and Jaxxon Brigance.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and grandson, Samuel Peterson.
