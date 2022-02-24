Heather Dawn Stephens, 45, passed into Heaven on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at home, peacefully in her sleep.
The service will be held at Gillette Foursquare Church on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. The viewing will be an hour prior at 9 a.m. The service will be performed by a longtime family friend Clint Pickrel. Interment will be in the Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
She was born Friday, Nov. 26, 1976, in Gillette, Wyoming, to Knute and Linda (Lass) Johnson.
Heather was a very fun-loving, happy child who befriended everyone. In junior high, Heather saw a young man with long flowing hair. She told her friend “one day, I am going to marry that guy,” and her dream came true. On July 11, 1998, she married John Eric Stephens, the love of her life, in Gillette.
John and Heather’s relationship was always fun, playful and full of laughter. Their relationship defined “marrying your best friend.” Heather and John were together for 24 wonderful, loving years up until the moment of her passing. They had a strong bond with a deep-rooted love for each other. Together they had four children, Natasha, Natalie, Nathaniel and Natayla.
They moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in 2006, where Heather cared for her grandmother for three years. Afterward, in 2009 they moved to Dayton, Wyoming, where she continued to raise her children and began her involvement in rescuing parrots. Heather always held a strong passion for animals, and this led to her fostering over 60 birds and adopting several into her own family.
She moved to Douglas in 2021 with her husband. Heather always had a special gift with animals, never leaving an animal behind. She had a very healing nature. She also always offered a warm heart and was there for anyone who needed it. She would have given away everything she owned to take care of someone else. She was selfless, caring and generous, always putting others before herself.
She had a great sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. She was a bright soul, lighting up every room she ever walked into.
She is survived by her parents, Knute and Linda Johnson; husband, John Stephens; mothers-in-law, Gina Stephens and Carol Stephens; father-in-law, Loyd Stephens; children, Natasha (Luke) Stephens of Billings, Montana, Natalie (Noah) Stephens of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Nathaniel Stephens of Derby, New York; sisters, Stormy (Meral) Van Natta, Amy Johnson, and Stacy (Frank) Gruber; brother, Michael (Marnie) Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Natayla Grace; and grandparents, Holger and Emogene Johnson and Elmer and Adele Lass.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to The Gabriel Foundation, 39520 County Road 13, Elizabeth, Colorado 80107. thegabrielfoundation.org
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
