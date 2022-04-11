Bruce Allen Edwards, 72, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.
His wake is from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Cam-plex Park Shelter 5.
Bruce was born on Nov. 9, 1949, in Rochester, Minnesota, and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
He attended Cooper High School. After high school he joined the Navy, serving on the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier as a Gunners Mate technician.
Bruce followed in his family's footsteps working in telecommunications, moving from Minnesota to Wyoming, where he spent over 30 years of his life until he retired in 2012 with 40 years of service.
He is survived by his wife Beth; sons, Seth and Wes; and granddaughters, Katherine, Samantha and Lucia; as well as his father; and two siblings.
He was preceded in death by his mother; and one sister.
