Wayne “Cotton” Leroy Farley, 88, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Wayne was born in Norman, Oklahoma, on Sept. 28, 1930, to Tony William and Willie Violet (Kimbrell) Farley. He was the sixth of seven children in the family.
During his youth he moved from Oklahoma to Texas.
After the passing of his mother, he went to work with a seismographic crew, ending up in Westhope, North Dakota, where he met his wife of 66 years, Frances Renee Hulse.
During their marriage, the couple had five children throughout their oil field travels.
He worked in the oil fields in Gillette, starting Farley’s Bit Service. He enjoyed delivering bits to the various rigs and visiting with the hands on the rigs.
After his career in the oil field, Wayne and Frances started Hard Times Grocery. After the closing of the store he began his career with Pizza Hut.
At this time, he began driving the Sunday school bus for Northside Baptist Church, later known as Central Baptist Church.
He was always willing to extend salvation to all who would receive and was known for his willingness to lend a hand to those in need.
He enjoyed fellowship with many people, especially while at McDonald’s, and walking for exercise at the Rec Center, as well as going for long rides in the car with his wife.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Frances; brothers, Raymond and Clarence, both residing in Texas; five children, Vickie (Mark) Fjelseth of Hampton, New Hampshire, Sonja (Jeff) Trimarchi, Mike Farley Sr. and Tracey (Kevin) Herman, all of Gillette, and Wayne Jr. (Heather) Farley of Sheridan; 12 grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; 13 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, EJ, Edward and William; sister, Pearl Lorraine; and great-granddaughter, Liliana Grace Oberst.
Visitation is from 3-4 p.m. for family and 4-7 p.m. for the public Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Pallbearers will be his seven grandsons and honorary pallbearers to be are Michael Farley Sr. and Wayne Farley Jr., as well as all brothers and sisters in Christ.
Services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
All are welcome to join the family in fellowship at Central Baptist following the burial service.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
