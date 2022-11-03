Skylar M. Marrello, 28, ascended onto his greatest adventure into heaven Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Skylar was born Dec. 9, 1993, in Buffalo, Wyoming, to Frank and Janice Marrello, the youngest of six children.
In childhood and throughout his adult life, Skylar is remembered for his contagious laugh, sense of humor, beautiful smile, giving heart, crazy haircuts, energy and silly personality. He loved to experience new things and test his limits. Skylar always made sure everyone was having fun, laughing and feeling loved.
Throughout his life, Skylar lived to the fullest, enjoying fishing, snowboarding, hiking, working as a derrickhand for Nabors Drilling Company, fast sport cars and other exciting things. He was not one to back down or show fear for anything!
Skylar is survived by his parents, Frank and Janice Marrello; children, Kendley (mother, Jasmine Lee) Marrello and Avianna (mother, Alicia Stangle) Stangle; siblings, Brita Marrello (Cameron Shane), Alicia (John) Ridenour, Justin (Kathie) Green, David Green and Angela (Chad) Dingman; and other multiple family members and close friends.
Skylar was welcomed into heaven by his grandmother Dorothy Ford, grandfather Gene Ford, grandmother Charlene Green and grandfather Jerry Green.
Services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Summit Church, 980 N. Main St., Buffalo, WY.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Summit Church, 980 N. Main St., Buffalo, WY 82834 or Frank and Janice Marrello, 948 N. Burritt Ave., Buffalo, WY 82834. Condolences also may be expressed to fmarrello@bresnan.net.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.