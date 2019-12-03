Lonnie Lauren Sassman
Lonnie Lauren Sassman, 70, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the UCHealth Greeley Medical Center in Colorado.
A memorial is being planned for next year.
Mr. Sassman was born June 10, 1949, in Storm Lake, Iowa, the son of Floyd and Evelyn Sassman.
He was a graduate of Rembrandt Consolidated High School in Rembrandt, Iowa, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Christian College in Lincoln, Nebraska, and a master’s degree from Hope International University in Fullerton, California.
In 1969, he married Linda Jean Sejkora and they began their four-decade-long ministry by founding Thompson Falls Christian Church in Montana and also served in Dodge City and Hill City, Kansas, Payette and Caldwell, Idaho, Keno, Oregon, Ronan, Montana, North Platte, Nebraska and Gillette.
He preached the good news of Jesus’ love and saving grace. He also baptized, buried, officiated at weddings, organized mission trips, fed the hungry, served the poor and needy, comforted the sick and dying, led Bible studies and spent weeks in ministry at summer church camps.
He was willing to serve where needed and often brought humor and comfort to those in challenging situations, whether in his church or in his community.
He continued to be involved in his church when he moved to Greeley, Colorado, in 2017, and married Sandra Varley.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, basketball, traveling, gardening and spending time with his friends and family.
Mr. Sassman is survived by his wife, Sandy Varley of Greeley, Colorado; children, Janeen Boettner of Woodland Hills, California, Andrea Loop of Middleton, Wisconsin, Jocelyn Roy of Kailua, Hawaii, and Nathan Sassman of Gillette; 15 grandchildren; and siblings, Dennis Sassman of Orange City, Iowa, and Joni McDonnell of Eagan, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Linda Sassman; brother, Roger Sassman; and parents, Floyd and Evelyn (Dyslin) Sassman.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.