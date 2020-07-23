Linda Lee Morganflash, 73, of Newcastle, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Greenwood, Arizona.
She was born Feb. 23, 1947, to Helen Lois and John Winfield Cullum.
Mrs. Morganflash is survived by her brother, Virgil Cullum of Newcastle; son, Lloyd D. Morganflash of Greenwood, Arizona; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Morganflash; and son, Kris Morganflash.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
