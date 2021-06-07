Stephen Mark Gaspers, 64, of Gillette died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Wyoming Medical Center from complications following a stroke.
A celebration of life is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Campbell County Senior Center, 701 Stocktrail Ave.
He was born Sept. 15, 1956, in Rushville, Nebraska, to Edward James and Rita Normalee (Lacy) Gaspers. He was raised in Rushville and graduated from high school in Springview, Nebraska, in 1975. He attended college in Chadron, Nebraska.
Throughout his youth he was active in football, basketball and bull riding.
Mr. Gaspers joined Burlington Northern Railroad in 1978 and retired in 2016 after 38 years.
Mr. Gaspers married Lou Wilkson on Sept. 6, 1986, in Gillette.
He loved hunting, golfing, scuba diving and traveling. During the last four years, the couple were full-time RVers exploring the country and spending the winters in Florida.
Mr. Gaspers is survived by his wife, Lou; children, Harmony and Jesse; two grandchildren; siblings, Nicke, Doug, Greg, Barb and Chris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie; and brother, Martin.
