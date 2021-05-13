Charles "Leroy" Miller, 79, of Gillette died Monday, May 10, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Leroy was born May 6, 1942, in Superior, Montana, to Charles L. Miller and Merry Irene (Kay) Miller.
He spent four years in the U.S. Army from 1959-62.
Mr. Miller was a jack-of-all-trades who loved fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family.
He retired as a heavy equipment mechanic.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 47 years, Valerie Miller; children, Christina Miller, Kenny Miller, Tina Miller and Jason Miller; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Bruce Miller; sister, Christine Haney; numerous nieces; and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and younger brother, Mitch.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
