Crystal Meadows, 63, of Pine Haven died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, following an unexpected cardiac episode at her home.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Charlie Gulley officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
The family requests that masks be worn during the service and social distancing be observed. The health and well-being of Crystal’s family and friends is so important to us all. For these reasons, seating will be limited.
The service will be livestreamed at gillettememorialchapel.com on Crystal’s obituary page with a recording available after.
As an alternative, you may wish to consider attending a celebration of life, which will be scheduled at a later date for all family and friends.
Crystal LeAnn Thomas was born Oct. 24, 1956, to Joe and Elaine (Knigge) Thomas in Kimball, Nebraska. The family moved to Gillette in 1963, where Crystal attended school, graduating from Campbell County High School in 1975.
She attended college in Rapid City, South Dakota, and began working at the Gillette News-Record shortly thereafter in the 1970s until her retirement at Pine Haven in 2016.
Crystal married Allen Tarter in 1982, and they had two children, Jamie Lee and Adrian Ray.
Crystal and Roger Meadows married in 1991.
Crystal cherished her family and friends. She embodied the sweetness and generosity that brought everyone together.
Having two grandchildren, Bailey Marie and Marshall Raylan Sinks, was the highlight of her life.
Crystal and Roger loved Keyhole and the Keyhole community. They embraced the people and the lifestyle. Crystal felt blessed to have every day there and still be close to her dad, Joe Thomas, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
Crystal is survived by her husband, Roger; daughter, Jamie (Tony) Sinks of Minatare, Nebraska; son, Adrian Tarter of Gillette; granddaughter, Bailey Sinks; grandson, Marshall Sinks; father, Joe Thomas of Belle Fourche; sister, Pamela Thomas of Sturgis, South Dakota; brother, Randy (Yan) Thomas of Midland, Texas; nephews, John, Chris and Robert; niece, Joanna; great-nephew, Abel; brothers-in-law, Tommy, Don (Patsy) and Gary; sisters-in-law, Janice (Tom), Ruth Ann and Connie (Randy); stepson, Roger; stepgrandson, Brennan; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and several special friends, all dear and too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Thomas, in 2015.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Pine Haven Senior Center. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
