Wayne Kenneth Hendrickson, 87, of Gillette and formerly of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
He will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery at noon Friday.
He was born Oct. 5, 1932, to Arthur B. and Edith M. (Bellon) Hendrickson in Deadwood, South Dakota, and grew up and attended country schools in the Arpan-Indian Creek area northeast of Belle Fourche.
He received his GED degree from the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City. He also received a degree in radio, television and industrial electronics from the Industrial Training Institute in Chicago, Illinois.
Mr. Hendrickson served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea from 1953-55. He was honorably discharged in April 1955 and returned home and went to work for the Butte County Highway Department.
On Sept. 1, 1956, he married Lorraine Kindsfater in Belle Fourche. Together they moved to Spearfish and he began working at the Homestake Sawmill.
They lived in Spearfish for seven years, and during that time two sons were born. In 1963, the family moved back to Belle Fourche and he began working for the Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. as an electrician. He worked there until the company closed.
For the next 30 years he worked for the American Colloid Co. at the Belle Plant and retired in 1995.
Mr. Hendrickson’s joy and satisfaction came from his life with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine of Gillette; children, Bruce Hendrickson of Gillette and Barry Hendrickson of St. Louis, Missouri; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don, Bud and Norm; and sisters, Dottie Vaughn and Betty Larson.
The family requests that memorials be made in Mr. Hendrickson’s name to benefit the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.