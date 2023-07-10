Kenneth Harvey Baker, 79, of Gillette, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, July 6, 2023, while at home with his family after a long battle with prostate cancer and heart disease.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the High Plains Community Church in Gillette with Pastor Dan Morgan officiating. Burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, followed by the reception back at High Plains Community Church.
Public viewing is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 17 at the Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Ken was born Nov. 20, 1943, in Wray, Colorado, to Harvey G. and Ruby Darlene (Rears) Baker.
At the age of 17, Ken married Susan Marie Baker on Jan. 12, 1963, and they remained married for 56 years up until her passing.
Ken raised two of Susan’s sisters after the unexpected loss of their mother. After raising his wife’s sisters, he then went on to raise three children of his own, Jeff, John, and Kenna.
After raising a family of his own, Ken and his wife Susan went on to be the legal guardian of their grandson, Alexander Smock, and played a significant role in the upbringing of one of their other grandchilden, Austin Smock. Over his life, Ken and his wife raised three generations of children, which is a testament to his unmatched dedication and selflessness to his family.
Ken had two favorite hobbies in adulthood, stock car racing and fishing. Ken raced stock cars in Gillette for many years, and the trophies he won from his races were enough to fill an entire bedroom. Among the many races he won, he gained valuable experience from constructing his cars that aided in the success of his oil change shop.
Ken’s other favorite hobby was fishing, and every summer he spent much of his time at Keyhole. His favorite place to go fishing was in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Canada, where for many years it was a family tradition to spend one week there during the summer. Throughout his house you can find many of the large fish he caught mounted and displayed on the walls.
Ken is survived by his two sons, Jeff and John Baker; and grandchildren, Angel Levi, Travis and Bobby Baker, and Alex and Austin Smock.
Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Marie Baker; brother, Dickie Lee Baker; and daughter, Kenna Marie Baker.
Ken spent a large portion of his life caring for his family, and if someone were to examine his life, two important lessons would be clear: family comes first, and hard work is the key to success. Ken will be remembered for his relentless work ethic he demonstrated as an entrepreneur in multiple fields, and the boundless love he demonstrated for his family time and time again.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
