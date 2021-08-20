Phillip John Plotke, 83, of Gillette passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Phillip was born April 16, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, to John Paul Plotke and Alice Dorothy (Honjowski) Plotke.
He proudly served our nation in the United States Air Force for 20 years. There he met and married his wife Ann Plotke. They were married 54 years at the time of her passing in 2017.
Ann had a daughter from a previous marriage, and together they welcomed two sons, Johnny Phillip Plotke in 1966 and Jason Peyton Plotke in 1972.
After his Air Force retirement, they moved to Gillette where he continued to work in the coal mining industry teaching or instructing others. His Air Force training in airplane hydraulic systems served him well.
In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling and pitching horseshoes. He was very successful in his bowling and horseshoe pitching endeavors, bowling numerous 300 games and being the Wyoming men’s horseshoe champion for his age group many times over the years. He took great pride in being selected to the bowling and horseshoe hall of fame for the state of Wyoming, a tribute given by his peers. He served in numerous capacities for both local and state leagues.
Phillip is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Windell) Liles of Cedar Park, Texas; granddaughter, Amber Plotke and great-granddaughter, Cecelia Plotke; grandchildren, Lane (Nina) Liles, Paige (Brett) Cooper, and Brooke (Josh) Crawford; great-grandchildren, August Crawford, Isla Cooper, Bonnie Crawford, Blake Crawford and Ezra Cooper; brother, Gerald Plotke; sister, Audrey (Matt) Janas; special friend, Connie Filly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ann; and both sons, Johnny and Jason.
Phil never met a stranger, had a zest for life was a loving husband, father and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fireside Horseshoe Club or Gillette Youth Bowling Association in memory of Phillip Plotke.
Memorials and condolences my be sent in Phillip’s name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.