Former Gillette resident, James Leonard Mills, 68, of Fort Laramie, Wyoming, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Torrington Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at North Hills Baptist Church in Lingle with Pastor David Anderson officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
James was born Nov. 27, 1953, to Bernard and Doris (Gipple) Mills in Cheyenne. He spent his younger years on the family farm outside Morrill, Nebraska. He graduated from Torrington High School in 1972.
Mr. Mills married Judy King Oct. 6, 1979, in Guernsey.
He had a love for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, helping his girls with softball or 4-H, to working on old sports cars or drives to Laramie Peak. He always made sure a good story or lesson was learned. He also enjoyed camping, auctions, spending time with his fur babies and making sure his lessons and orneriness was taught very well.
Over the years, he worked at Sunrise Mine in Sunrise, BNSF in Guernsey, lending an extra hand farming to those that needed it, Black Thunder Coal mine in Gillette and most important, being a grandpa.
James is survived by his wife, Judy Mills of Fort Laramie; daughters, Rebecca Moore of Thermopolis, and Cherokee Mills of Fort Laramie; four grandchildren; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Mills; mother, Doris Sampson; and stepfather, Don Sampson; brothers, Gary Mills and Verle Mills; an infant sister; and grandparents.
Memorials may be sent to his daughter, Cherokee Mills, P.O. Box 84, Fort Laramie, WY 82212.
