Darlene Julia Swanson, 79, of Gillette died Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Donny Edwards officiating and visitation will begin one hour prior to service.
Darlene was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Winnemucca, Nevada, to Ethel Lawerance and Clayton Kellog.
She was married to Robert I. Swanson. They made their home in Gillette, where they raised four daughters.
Darlene enjoyed gardening, camping with her kids and grandkids and the love of her animals.
Darlene is survived by her four daughters, Debbie Tanner and Sherry Smith of Gillette, Teresa (Joel) Skalinder of Searcy, Arkansas, and Kristal (Pat) McDermott of Spearfish, South Dakota; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; sister, Julia; and brother, Johnny.
The family requests that memorials be made in Darlene’s name to benefit There’s No Place Like Home Animal Shelter.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
