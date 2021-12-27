Gay Robertson of Gillette passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Gay Diane Robertson was born Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1946, in Sheridan, Wyoming to J. L. (Jack) and Ruth (Braun) Bennick of Gillette.
She attended school in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School. She attended Billings Business College in Billings, Montana.
In 1996, she married Larry McLean. They lived in Mississippi for a year, then moved to Sacramento, California, where their son was born. They later divorced.
While in California, Gay worked for Bank of America until she moved back to Gillette in 1976. She went to work for the Campbell County Treasurer's Office.
In 1977, she married Kenneth Robertson. They later divorced.
In 1978, she went to work for Peggy Biggerstaff, CPA, then as a dispatcher for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in 1986, retiring in 2006.
Gay was an avid reader. She also enjoyed cross-stitch, embroidery and jigsaw puzzles. She was a big fan of the Colorado Rockies and the Denver Broncos.
Gay is survived by her son, Phillip (Ranae) McLean of Frisco, Texas; grandson, Connor McLean of North Richland Hills, Texas; sisters, Margo (Otice) Clements, Toby (Billy) Montgomery and Leslie (Kelly) Reynolds, all of Gillette; brother, Greg (Terry) Bennick of Gillette; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ruth Bennick.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
