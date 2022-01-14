Willis A. "Bill" Hughes, 100, of Moorcroft died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
He was born at his family home in Moorcroft.
Bill is survived by his son, Douglas Bryan Hughes, and daughter-in-law, Virginia “Lee” Hughes; grandsons, Dr. Kyle (Heidi) Hughes of Arvada, Colorado, Dr. Jordan (Holly) Hughes of Lafayette, Colorado, and Dr. Shelby Hughes of Laramie, Wyoming; great-granddaughter, Lily; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will occur this summer, along with a complete obituary.
Memorials can be made to West Texas Trail Museum in Moorcroft, the Moorcroft Presbyterian church, or recipient of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to Doug Hughes family, 6371 South Palo Blanco Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118. Please visit walkerfuneralgillette.com for service updates.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
