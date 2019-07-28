Patricia Lee (Kuntz) Nelson
Patricia Lee (Kuntz) Nelson, 81, died July 23, 2019, at at the Close to Home Hospice House in Gillette of lung cancer.
A funeral service for Mrs. Nelson begins at 2 p.m. Monday at the Redemption Church with Pastor Don Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Walker Funeral Home.
She was born on March 6, 1938, in Yuma, Colorado, to Jesse and Nelli Mae (Ridgeway) Bennett.
After attending school in Yuma, she met and married Lawrence (Larry) Kuntz. They had four children together, Kim, Mark, Robin and Greg.
They moved to Gillette on Jan. 1, 1968.
She spent most of her life caring for her children and working at the County Kitchen, Village Inn and the Quality Dress Shop.
She and Mr. Kuntz divorced in 1981 and she later married Don Nelson on Sept. 24, 1983.
Together, they spent a lot of their time traveling and sightseeing. They bought a log home in Custer, South Dakota, and enjoying the company of family and friends. After Mr. Nelson died in 1996, Pat continued spending time with her friends by playing Yahtzee and cards.
She took many trips to Deadwood, South Dakota, where she had a knack for penny slots. She also spent time in Montana visiting her daughter, Kim, as well as supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren by attending numerous birthday parties, school and sporting events.
Mrs. Nelson had a personality that was infectious. She was the type of person who accepted you just the way you were. She loved having family get-togethers where she could joke around or cuddle a baby in her arms.
She was very proud of her family and made sure you knew how much you were loved.
Mrs. Nelson is survived by her children, Kim (Marty) Auch of Hamilton, Montana, Mark (April) Kuntz of Gillette, Robin (Christy) Kuntz of Gillette and Greg (Rikki) Kuntz of Gillette; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings and husband, Don.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name to benefit Close to Home Hospice House in Gillette.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Mrs. Nelson’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
