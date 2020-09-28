Jean Elaine Faust, 67, of Gillette died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, of cancer.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at High Plains Community Church with Pastor Dan Morgan officiating.
Graveside services begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Graceland Cemetery in Burke, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. today at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
She was born Nov. 12, 1952, in Burke to Burr Marion Faust and Leona Magdelena Wetzler.
Growing up on a farm in Burke, she attended a one-room country school until eighth grade, then went on to graduate from Burke High School in 1971.
After completing cosmetology school, her life took an unexpected turn when she moved to Gillette in 1978 and began working at Decker’s grocery store. Soon thereafter, she started her career with the Campbell County School District as a custodian at Hillcrest Elementary School.
Although she never married or had children of her own, over four decades she became an integral part of the lives of children who became her extended family. After completing 39 years of service with the school district, she retired, leaving a rich legacy of relationships in many schools across the county.
Her strong, abiding faith in God led to her active participation in the Soup Kitchen, Bible studies, small groups, volunteer service work through High Plains Community Church and a commitment to help others with her involvement in the Second Chance Ministries outreach program.
Although she always found a way to avoid the spotlight, you could count on finding Ms. Faust sharing her time, talents and treasure wherever she was needed.
She never turned down an opportunity to “road trip” with her dear friends, always taking time for good food, fellowship, shopping and garage sales.
Despite having no family locally, she was the loom that wove together a beautifully diverse community that included people from all walks of life who will forever be connected because of her beautiful heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burr and Leona; and sister, Kathy.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Jean's name to benefit Second Chance Ministries.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.