Robert James Schiefer of Gillette died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Campbell County Health.
He was born Jan. 4, 1947.
He was a loving father, husband and friend. He lived an exemplary life, was a good provider and was known for never being afraid to speak his mind.
He loved going to family events, hunting and fishing.
Mr. Schiefer served in the military and worked in forestry, the oil field and retired as a mechanic from Black Hills Power and Light. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by two sons, Bobby Jared Schiefer and Trinity Michael Schiefer; five granddaughters; and two grandsons.
