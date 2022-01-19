Former Gillette resident Charles "Chuck" Allen Hunter, 74, of Cheyenne died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
Mr. Hunter was born Feb. 22, 1947, in Buffalo. He was the first of four children of Lawrence J. (L.J.) Hunter and Frances M. (Thomas) Hunter.
The family moved from Buffalo to Cheyenne in 1949, where he attended school until the family moved to Gillette in 1963. He graduated from Campbell County High School with the class of 1966.
To earn money to attend college, he worked summers on a Gillette area surveying crew, which sparked his interest in engineering and created a lifelong friendship with Onje Erfan. He attended the University of Wyoming for several semesters, then decided to enlist in the military (Army medic).
After completion of his military service, he returned to UW and achieved a degree in engineering, during which time he also married Cheri Miles, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, whom he met in the military.
His first professional work experience brought him to Utah, employed by Chicago Bridge and Iron, where he achieved his licensed engineer certification. He later worked for Banner Engineering and then returned to Cheyenne to set up his own business, Hunter Engineering. He consulted on a diverse array of engineering projects throughout the western United States during his career.
After locating to Cheyenne, he subsequently met and later married Julie Hansen Margheim while working in Cheyenne. Together, they shared many adventures, and enjoyed varied participation in Cheyenne Frontier Days, from his wild horse team participation to support of the ground’s buildings and maintenance needs.
After Julie died, he found a new joy in his travels with his beloved friend, and in later years, his guardian, Tammy O’Grady.
Mr. Hunter is survived by siblings, Bill Hunter of Gillette, Patricia Liebsack of Sundance and Rick Hunter of Lander; children, Mike Hunter and Jennifer Maddox, both of Florida; adopted daughter, Laura Margheim Hunter; longtime friend and companion, Tammy O’Grady; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren who adored his smile and fun loving nature.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Julie; and stepson, Bobby Margheim.
Memorial services were Jan. 15 in Cheyenne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.