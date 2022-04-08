Linda Gaytan, 69, of Gillette died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, from complications of a stroke.
Celebration of life begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11 at Gillette Memorial Chapel in Gillette with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating.
Ms. Gaytan was born June 2, 1952, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, to Leonard and Gladys Hanson. She graduated high school in Upton, Wyoming and through the course of life lived in Minnesota, Oklahoma and Wyoming.
She served drinks, smiles and sass at Eastside Liquor where locals would frequently hear her catch phrase “that will be $100.” She loved collecting elephant trinkets, trips to Deadwood, spending time with family and anything purple. She was known for her kind and gentle soul.
Ms. Gaytan is survived by her four children of Gillette, Betty Kuhbacher, David Gaytan Jr., Roxanne Adams and Jimmy Adams; three grandchildren; and seven siblings, Laura Woodard of Utah, Loise Caraveo of New Mexico, Judy Hawes of Minnesota; Mary von Holt of South Dakota, James Hanson of Gillette, Carol Baysinger of Gillette and Karen Koplecheck of Gillette.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and five siblings.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
