Former Gillette resident Don Kennedy, 74, of Seaside, Oregon, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He had suffered from dementia and other chronic health conditions.
He was born in Hillsboro, Oregon, and spent most of his life serving as a youth pastor and lead pastor in Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. However, his passion was discipleship, where he mentored more than 100 men during his 50 years of ministry.
He also loved sports, participating in and coaching basketball (including one national championship), football and slow-pitch softball. You didn't really know him until he had beaten you in Aggravation.
Mr. Kennedy loved to walk for exercise and especially loved beach walks after moving to Seaside 3½ years ago. You could spot him with his attire, including a black down vest (no matter how hot it was), a baseball cap and his walking sticks.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret; children: Lynn Scott and Valarie Cook; and nine grandchildren.
There will be no service at this time, and a private burial will take place. An informal celebration of life will be held in Hillsboro in August.
In lieu of donations, please send memories in care of Valarie Cook, 8 Medicine Lodge Road, Gillette, WY 82718.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.