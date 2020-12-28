Gillette resident Ardis Ruth Hood, 85, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center from complications of COVID-19.
She was born Sept. 25, 1935, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Her parents, Alfred and Marie Hinze, raised their family in Greeley, Colorado.
She moved to Abilene, Texas, in 1969, where she met and married Dan Hood, her husband of 47 years. They lived in Amarillo, Texas, Ruidoso, New Mexico, and moved to Gillette in 2016 to be near grandchildren.
Mrs. Hood's life is a testament to her desire to see fine and performing arts flourish. Her beautiful soprano voice contributed to enumerable choral concerts, philharmonic productions, chamber choirs, church choirs and operas, as well as high school and college productions. Her voice was exceptional in power and emotion, able to carry above entire orchestras.
Mrs. Hood made a living in the field of commercial art as a designer, illustrator and advertising agency art director. She taught graphic design and illustration at the post-secondary level and offered clinics and workshops throughout decades of her career.
She produced remarkable fine artwork, being especially gifted with ink, colored pencils and pastels. Her works displayed fascination with patterns and textures, often with a degree of subtle wit. Her work appears in corporate and private collections throughout the United States.
Mrs. Hood is survived by her husband, Dan Hood; children, Matthew Craig of Gillette and Laura Craig of Abilene, Texas; siblings, Greg Hinze, Mark Hinze and Mary Lee Lane; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carlene Heaps.
Per her request, there will be no services.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
Donations are suggested to benefit St. Jude's to the arts in your local community.
