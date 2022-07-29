Dallas Wayne Kennedy, 34, of Gillette, died Monday, July 25, 2022, unexpectedly, of an unknown medical condition at his home.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the First Assembly of God church at 601 Carey Ave. with Pastor Dan Holden officiating. A luncheon will follow.
Dallas was born June 23, 1988, in Gillette to Brandy McKee and DeWayne Kennedy.
He attended school in Gillette and went on to college to complete his electrician certification. He then was employed as an electrician at Scott Brothers Electric Co. for 18 years.
During that time he met Joleisa Hodges and they welcomed their daughter, Alexandria Rae Kennedy.
Mr. Kennedy enjoyed playing electric guitar in his band Minerva with his friends, where they competed in "The Battle of the Bands" for two years in Colorado and were successful in producing an album.
He enjoyed watching football and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He rebuilt several guitars, enjoyed fishing, doing puzzles, building huge structures out of matches and craft sticks. He absolutely loved music and seeing his favorite bands. His greatest joy was spending time with his daughter. She was his pride and joy.
He will be deeply missed by his family and everyone he knew.
Dallas is survived by his parents, Brandy McKee and DeWayne Kennedy; siblings, Micheal Kruckenburg, Bambi Smith and Clarice Stolp; daughter, Alexandria Kennedy; and multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dell and Alice Rubis and Bernard and Cecil Kennedy.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Dallas's name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be shared at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
