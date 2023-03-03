Bertha Maxine Brauher, 89, of Gillette, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
A public visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. A graveside service begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
Maxine was born Jan. 29, 1934, to Alfred (Budge) Matheson and Wilma (Roush) Matheson. She grew up in the Thunder Basin area and then Gillette.
As a child, she had many adventures with her baby antelope and a pet pig she raised. Maxine always loved all things in nature, the great outdoors, and especially fishing.
She married Max Addison on May 3, 1950, and together they had four children: Vicki (Joe) Schlautmann, Renee Wetherelt, and Sherry Addison, all of Gillette, and Mike Addison of Ontario, Canada. Sadly, Maxine and the children lost Max to an untimely death in November 1956.
In December 1959, Maxine married Robert Steinhoefel and moved to his ranch SE of Gillette.
She kept busy with the kids, 4-H projects, gardening, farming, and raising livestock, along with working a full-time job in town. She and Robert later divorced, after the kids were grown.
Throughout her career, Maxine worked for the Highway Service, Farmers Co-op, and was co-owner and eventually owner of Meadowlark Lodge in the Big Horns. She returned to Gillette after selling the lodge and then returned to work at Farmers Co-op until she retired.
On December 20, 1980, she married Dale Brauher Jr. at Meadowlark Resort. They spent many happy years working, hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with family. She gained another daughter, Kammy Trullinger of New Underwood, South Dakota, when she and Dale married, and whom she loved very much.
With Dale’s passing in 2018, Maxine moved in with daughter Renee, where she very much enjoyed having morning coffee on the deck and listening to the birds singing. At the time of her passing, Maxine still lived with Renee.
Maxine is survived by her brother, Bill Clouse, of Gillette; sister, Shirley Eisele, of Billings, Montana; five children; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Max Addison, and Dale Brauher Jr.; sisters, Lynette Reed and Jeananne Matheson; son-in-law, Tom Wetherelt; daughter-in-law, Susan Addison; and granddaughter, Naomi Trullinger.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
