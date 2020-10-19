Dale L. Tiry, 88, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at home with his family in Gillette.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Living Rock Church, 1001 S. Douglas Highway.
Dale was born Feb. 18, 1932, in Wann, Oklahoma.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran.
Mr. Tiry was a dedicated social worker and worked for the El Paso County Department of Social Services for more than 25 years. Countless lives were touched through his work with children, seniors and day care providers.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Dan) McEntee of Gillette; son, Danny (Doreen) Tiry of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Brenna, Desmond and Meghan; sister, Sharolyn Jeffries; and brother, Gaylon Tiry of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy (Walborn) Tiry; and brothers, Edwin and John Tiry.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
