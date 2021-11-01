Betty Jean “Jeannie” Lewis, 79, of Newcastle died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, surrounded by the love of her children at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Newcastle with graveside services following at Greenwood Cemetery. There will be a viewing at Meridian Mortuary from 5-7 p.m. Friday.
She was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Casper to Albert and Pearl (Procunier) Tavegia and grew up on a ranch outside of Osage on Skull Creek. She spent her time running around the fields and exploring the ranch with her four younger siblings.
She attended grade school in Osage and then graduated from Newcastle High School in 1960. Shortly after graduating, she attended Sheridan Beauty College in Sheridan. After receiving her cosmetology license, she moved back to Newcastle and opened her own beauty salon. Cosmetology was her passion where she built great friendships with her clients.
She met James “Jim” Lewis in 1966, and soon after, the couple married on March 18, 1967. They had five children and the family lived in the Newcastle area for 20 years, before moving to Wright in 1987.
Mrs. Lewis loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Family was extremely important to her, as she loved to put everything she had into family reunions and making sure her house was ready for any company to attend. She was an avid scrap-booker and family historian, collecting old photos and information from any and every source she could find. She also loved being a member of the Red Hat Society, and serving as a member of the Mallo Board for numerous years.
Family and holidays were extremely important. She loved every holiday, but making Christmas special for everyone was extremely important to her. She exemplified love and compassion by individualizing Christmas for family, friends, and others by choosing the perfect gifts and decorations.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and enjoyed a variety of church callings, her favorite being a seminary teacher.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by her children: Susan Pillen of Newcastle, Natalie Prosenick of Wright, Pamela Carr of Newcastle, Jimmy Lewis of Newcastle and Donald Lewis of Laramie; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Susan Braun, Judy Schaeffer, Jane Bottjen and Bill Tavegia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Jerry; husband, James "Jim" Lewis; and one grandson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railroad Ave., Newcastle, WY 82701.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
