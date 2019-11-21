Joette Rae Vancas
Joette Rae Vancas, 63, of Whitewood, South Dakota, and sister to a pair of Gillette residents died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in her home.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood with the Rev. David Baer officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery near Deadwood, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, South Dakota.
She was born Aug. 23, 1956, to Herbert Burrer and Anna Quenzer in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. She grew up in Deadwood.
In October 1974, she met the love of her life, John Vancas. They were married Aug. 5, 1975, and they had three children.
She stayed at home with her children until they went to school and then worked as a cook at the Belle Fourche Hospital.
After moving to Whitewood, she transferred to the Deadwood hospital, where she worked 21 years until she retired in 2018.
She enjoyed bowling, camping, cooking and playing word games with her family.
Mrs. Vancas is survived by her children, Tracy Silvernail of Belle Fourche, Mark Vancas of Nisland, South Dakota, and Stacy Harrison of Fruitdale, South Dakota; sister, Peggy Dihle and brother, Dale Burrer, both of Gillette; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John Vancas; parents, Herbert Burrer and Anna Quenzer; brother, Kerry Burrer; and one great-granddaughter.
A memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
