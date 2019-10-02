My sweet mama is in heaven enjoying a cup of coffee while visiting with her dear friend Jennie West. Jennie was her first, best friend when we moved to Gillette in 1968. They met at the gas station Jennie owned. I am sure they have a lot of catching up to do.
Cheryl moved here with her husband Jim Rodgers, and they started Jim’s Water Service. She was instrumental in the success of this business. She managed commercial and residential rental properties. Back in the day, they were co-owners of the Holiday Inn and Tower West. Parkway Plaza Hotel in Casper was another one of the assets she was proud to own.
While keeping busy with these business ventures she was also active in Right to Life, the Republican Party, Republican Women’s Club and later in life, the Red Hat Society. The Pink Elephant Ball was always a feather in her cap. She enjoyed traveling to the various conventions these groups provided.
When we first moved to Gillette, she was an active member of the woman’s bowling league at Camelanes. She was also my Girl Scout Troop Leader, my 4-H leader and years ago taught Sunday school at the Presbyterian Church.
My mother thought it was her duty to take each one of her grandchildren to Washington, D.C. Five separate trips were taken — and each trip held their own special memories to her and the children. While in D.C., she would do her best to see if they could meet with our Wyoming delegation
Being an active member of this community provided her with a vast number of friends. She enjoyed the camaraderie of the different personalities of the groups she attended. The Senior Citizen Center was a favorite place of hers in the later years. She sat with a specific group of ladies and treasured their friendship.
My mother was a gifted artist. Sewing, needlework, drawing and oil painting were her talents. She also loved craft projects. I think that is why she and my Grandma Ann (her mother-in-law) got along so well. Grandma was always looking for something to share with her. She loved decorating for Christmas and hosting holiday parties for the ladies in her clubs.
Mom was an advocate for Gillette. Living here 51 years, she saw many changes within this community and was very proud of all that Gillette had to offer.
She is survived by her daughter Kari Rodgers and son John (Myrna) Rodgers. Grandchildren include Clay and Marcie Rodgers, Craig and Michelle Rodgers, Chelsey and Patrick Robison, Paige Fortner and Lacy Rodgers. Great- grandchildren include Tucker, Blakely and Mack; Boston, Audrey and Oliver; Rivers, Lillie, Rilynn and Brier. She also is survived by her brothers Roger (Joann) Gunyan, Richard (Shirley) Gunyan, half brother Bob Haines, sister-in-law Laurie Haines and brother-in-law Bill Domson.
Those going before her include her parents Richard Gunyan, Audrey Haines and L.W. Haines, Bill Haines (half brother) and Betty Domson (sister).
In memory of Mom, please stop by Prime Rib on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 1:30–3:30 pm. Contribute some memories and give out some hugs.
In lieu of flowers, please have coffee with a friend, share some laughs and make the moment count.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
